A seven-car pileup near Coram killed two people on Monday and injured several more.

A rear-end collision at 3:55 p.m. on Highway 2 triggered a chain-reaction with multiple cars carrying people from both Montana and out of state.

A freight truck was driving east when it rear-ended a Honda Odyssey, according to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report.

The Honda was pushed forward into a third car, a Ford Edge. The Ford crossed into westbound traffic and was struck by two additional vehicles, a motorhome and GMC Sierra truck.

Another car behind the GMC drove into a ditch to avoid colliding with the vehicles in front of it. The report stated the seventh car, a Ford SUV, crossed the center and started rotating clockwise, swerved to the right and accelerated to evade a head-on collision with the freight truck.

The freighter clipped the rear of the Ford SUV, went into the ditch and rolled onto its passenger side.

The driver of the Odyssey, a 77-year-old man from Arizona, died at the scene. A 72-year-old Coram man also died in the crash. He was driving the Ford Edge.

The freight truck driver, a New York resident, was treated for injuries at Logan Health. The motorhome driver and the occupants of the GMC were also hurt and brought to Logan Health, according to the report.

Initial investigations into the crash determined speed was a likely factor. Alcohol was not, according to the report. Road conditions were bare and dry when the wreck occurred.

According to Highway Patrol, there was full blockage in both lanes of traffic in the aftermath of the collision.