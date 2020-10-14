Snow closes Sun Road for season

October snows closed Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road to motorists for the 2020 season on Wednesday.

While bicyclists and hikers may still travel the road over the Continental Divide, motorists may go no farther than the Avalanche Campground on the park’s west side. All east-side entrances to Glacier remain closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Glacier Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said several inches of snow have landed on Logan Pass since Sunday, and gusts of up to 50 mph are blowing at elevations above 5,000 feet. Logan Pass is at 6,646 feet elevation.

A cold, wet weather system moving south out of Canada is forecast to bring more snow along the Continental Divide and possibly the U.S. Highway 93 corridor by late Friday or the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures around West Glacier will be in the mid-40s with lows dropping to the mid-20s through the rest of the week.

Non-motorized travelers are warned to beware of falling ice and rocks, early-season avalanches and abrupt weather changes as winter settles into the Glacier high country. Most visitor services have closed for the season, including the visitor center at Apgar. One loop of the Apgar Campground remains open to drive-up campers on a first-come/first-served basis, while the backcountry permit office remains open until Oct. 31. Free winter backpacking permits can be obtained from Nov. 1 to April 30 by reservation three to seven days in advance by phone (406) 888-7800 option 5, or email at glac_backcountry_permits@nps.gov.

