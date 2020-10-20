Snow followed by arctic chill coming Wednesday

Like a winter boxing match, western Montana will get an undercard snow flurry Wednesday and Thursday followed by a main-event arctic freeze this weekend.

National Weather Service forecasts show a lot of cold, moist air flowing out of the northwest starting around noon Wednesday. Marias Pass on the Continental Divide will probably get the first snow, with showers and possible snow and ice reaching Kalispell by early afternoon. Elevations below 5,000 feet may stay rainy until evening, when things could either turn snowy or start freezing. Communities in Flathead, Lake and Missoula counties could pick up half an inch to an inch of snow by evening.

By Thursday morning, the chill will have reached Lookout and Lolo passes as well as the Bitterroot Valley. The upper elevations could get as much as 4 to 8 inches of snow by Thursday, while the Bitterroot Valley has the highest potential for rain turning to ice on the ground by Thursday.

A blast of dry air should come right behind the storm, causing hazardous driving conditions on Highway 2 around Marias Pass and possibly along the Interstate 90 corridor Thursday and Friday.

Forecasts are still under construction for the weekend storm, but a NWS briefing on Tuesday stated a sizable weather front is building in the north Pacific Ocean and looks set to roll down from the Canadian border starting Saturday. Further details on this front will be released on Wednesday.

