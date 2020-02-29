Snow Joke Half Marathon turns 41

Before Run Wild Missoula and the Missoulian partnered to host the race that takes competitors on a loop around Seeley Lake, Pat Caffrey organized the Snow Joke as the director of the Cheetah Herders Athletic Club for 35 years. While competing in the event several times during those years, Caffrey saw participation grow from a few dozen locals to hundreds of people from across the county.

“Now, I get to just stand around and take credit. If anything goes wrong, I can just blame it on the new guy,” he said.

The shotgun, Caffrey said, started as a way to announce the start of the race “because it’s loud.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“And they’ve always been blanks, of course,” he said.

While the tradition of running in costumes has tapered off in recent years, some competitors managed to keep it alive. Connor Hopkins, who works as a hot shot crew member in Alaska during the fire season, came to run the Snow Joke for a second time in a flannel onesie.

“You stay warm if you run fast,” he said.

Hopkins, who had never competed in any sort of distance running prior to 2019’s Snow Joke Half Marathon, managed to shave a minute off his time this year.