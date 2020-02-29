Snow Joke Half Marathon turns 41

SEELEY LAKE — A shotgun blast sent over 700 people and 75 dogs into the breezy morning Saturday for a run and kicked off the 41st annual Snow Joke Half Marathon.
A little over an hour later, Hellgate High School assistant cross country coach Adam Peterman came within 90 seconds of beating the course record that has stood since 1981.
“I don’t know what it is, but I just want this record so bad. I’ll be back next year,” said Peterman, who still managed to come in first place and beat his previous time.
The race, started by a group of running enthusiasts and drinking buddies in Seeley Lake, drew its third highest number of registrations and marked only the second time that it’s been held on a leap year.
The Missoulian hosted this year’s race in conjunction with Run Wild Missoula. Run Wild Missoula’s executive director, Tony Banovich, fired the shotgun to begin the race.
“We’ve got a 5K in January and a run in a few weeks for St. Patrick’s Day, so this half marathon really fills a gap,” said Banovich.
The shotgun, along with the dogs, are holdovers from Snow Joke’s old guard.
Before Run Wild Missoula and the Missoulian partnered to host the race that takes competitors on a loop around Seeley Lake, Pat Caffrey organized the Snow Joke as the director of the Cheetah Herders Athletic Club for 35 years. While competing in the event several times during those years, Caffrey saw participation grow from a few dozen locals to hundreds of people from across the county.
“Now, I get to just stand around and take credit. If anything goes wrong, I can just blame it on the new guy,” he said.
The shotgun, Caffrey said, started as a way to announce the start of the race “because it’s loud.”
You have free articles remaining.
“And they’ve always been blanks, of course,” he said.
While the tradition of running in costumes has tapered off in recent years, some competitors managed to keep it alive. Connor Hopkins, who works as a hot shot crew member in Alaska during the fire season, came to run the Snow Joke for a second time in a flannel onesie.
“You stay warm if you run fast,” he said.
Hopkins, who had never competed in any sort of distance running prior to 2019’s Snow Joke Half Marathon, managed to shave a minute off his time this year.
Saturday marked the birthday for both the Snow Joke and one of its competitors, Jonna Schwartz. Schwartz, a resident of Clarence, Montana, had her parents on the sidelines to cheer her on.
She started competitive running five years ago at the Governor’s Cup half marathon in Helena and said she’s been hooked since.
“It’s tough to train in the winter, and I kind of hate running on the treadmill. This gets me outside,” said Schwartz, who has competed in the Chicago and New York marathons and will be running in the Boston Marathon in April.
Despite her nerves in the minutes leading up to the race, Schwartz made her goal of maintaining a 7-minute mile pace, and took home third in the women’s division.
In the canine division, first place, bragging rights and a giant bone went to Prancer Caramore.
“She might get 15 minutes with the bone, then we’ll have to take it away,” said Elizabeth Paddock, who paced Prancer to victory.
Bob Ward’s Sports & Outdoors, Blackfoot Telecommunications Group, Cory’s Valley Market, Missoula Electric Cooperative, the Park Side Credit Union, Double Arrow Lodge, The Filling Station, Seeley Lake Pathfinder, Lindey’s Prime Steak House, Citizens Alliance Bank, Pattee Creek Market and the Chicken Coop also sponsored the event.