St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled in Missoula

The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled only two hours before it was set to begin.

The Ancient Order of the Hibernians' Missoula Division, who hosted the event, wrote in an announcement posted to their Facebook page that "due to the bitter cold, most of the parade entrants have decided to withdraw participation."

A winter weather advisory is in place until 3 p.m. At the time of the parade's cancellation, the temperature hovered around 20 degrees and 20 mph winds carried a light snow.

Although organizers stopped the parade, the celebration portion of the event will proceed. The announcement said that all other scheduled events for the day, which include whiskey tastings at the Rhino and a banquet at the downtown Holiday Inn, will proceed as scheduled.