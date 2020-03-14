St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled in Missoula
St Patricks Day-11-tm.jpg

Members of the Missoula Stampede ride over the Higgins Avenue Bridge.

 TOMMY MARTINO Missoulian

The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled only two hours before it was set to begin. 

The Ancient Order of the Hibernians' Missoula Division, who hosted the event, wrote in an announcement posted to their Facebook page that "due to the bitter cold, most of the parade entrants have decided to withdraw participation." 

A winter weather advisory is in place until 3 p.m. At the time of the parade's cancellation, the temperature hovered around 20 degrees and 20 mph winds carried a light snow. 

Although organizers stopped the parade, the celebration portion of the event will proceed. The announcement said that all other scheduled events for the day, which include whiskey tastings at the Rhino and a banquet at the downtown Holiday Inn, will proceed as scheduled. 

The cancellation of the parade follows suit with other parades around the world getting nixed due to concerns of the spread of COVID-19. Cities that have halted plans to celebrate the holiday with a parade include Dublin, Boston, New York City and Butte. 

Efforts to prevent the respiratory illness from gaining a foothold in Missoula have led to dozens of events being either delayed or canceled. 

