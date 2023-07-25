Two juveniles were reportedly stabbed under the Madison Street footbridge over the weekend, according to Missoula Police.

A call came in to Missoula 911 at about 12:06 a.m. on Saturday morning reporting self-defense that caused bodily injury. Police were dispatched to the scene and took a report about a juvenile who allegedly stabbed two other minors near the footbridge, according to Missoula Police spokesperson Whitney Bennett.

Bennett said officers identified everyone involved in the call, including possible suspects. She said as of Tuesday, no one was arrested. Clothing was seized at the scene by officers and logged as evidence.

One person was transported to the hospital for injuries.

Bennett also said prior to the stabbing, a call came in about 15 minutes beforehand from an anonymous caller saying people with weapons were trying to fight. The caller abruptly hung up and didn’t answer when dispatch called them back for more context, Bennett said.

The case involving the stabbings is still being investigated by Missoula detectives.