Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KHARKIV, Ukraine — There is activity at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, but it's not what scientists at its cutting-edge nuclear laboratory trained for.

Staff at the U.S.-funded atomic research lab in northeastern Ukraine spend their days patching up the facility, which has been badly damaged by repeated Russian strikes.

More than a year after missiles first hit, the wind batters boarded-up windows and exposed insulation flaps. When the Associated Press visited last month, debris was heaped in piles, and rocket parts sat near craters up to 8 feet deep.

Staff said the site was struck some 100 times with rockets and bombs during the first months of the war, and attack remains a constant threat. Kharkiv, near the war's front line and the Russian border, is shelled almost daily from the neighboring Belgorod region of Russia.

Before Russia's invasion, the institute was a jewel in the crown of Ukraine's highly developed nuclear research sector. Its experimental reactor had opened only six months earlier, designed to offer training and research facilities and to make medical isotopes used in cancer treatment.

While those fearing a nuclear accident focused their attention on Ukraine's huge Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is under Russian control, the Kharkiv lab's small reactor also poses a risk, though so far there have been no leaks.

Mykola Shulga, general director of the institute's National Science Center, said the damage is "significant — but we are doing repairs on our own."

"The strikes on this installation were intentional," Shulga said, in front of a modern gray building whose panels have been ripped off or are pocked with shrapnel holes. "This wall here was hit with seven missiles."

The International Atomic Energy Agency also accused Russia of "sustained targeting" of the research lab. A delegation from the agency visited in November and found almost all buildings on the site were damaged, "many of them probably beyond repair." IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi called the extent of the damage "shocking" and worse than expected.

The one positive note, IAEA inspectors said, was that there was no release of radiation from the lab's small experimental reactor.

Ukraine's nuclear inspectorate said shelling last year damaged the facility's heating, cooling and ventilation systems. An electrical substation and diesel generators were destroyed, leaving the site without electricity for a time.

The Prosecutor's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal cases for alleged war crimes and "ecocide" — one of several proceedings accusing Russia of environmental destruction.

"Here, you see. It used to be control panel. Most certainly it's of no use anymore," said Galyna Tolstolutska, head of the department of radiation damage and radiation materials science, looking around a room of equipment wrecked when the ceiling was shattered by a bomb. "This entire place was exposed to rain, snow, anything."

In communist times, the Kharkiv facility's research helped develop nuclear weapons, making it a Soviet equivalent of Los Alamos in the United States. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s, the U.S. agreed to fund Ukrainian nuclear research in exchange for Ukraine getting rid of its stockpiles of nuclear bomb-making material.

The U.S. government says the Kharkiv nuclear facility, built in collaboration with the Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago, is the first of its kind in the world, "designed to produce medical isotopes, train nuclear professionals, support the Ukrainian nuclear industry and provide experimental capabilities for performing reactor physics, materials, and basic science research." It started operation in August 2021.

Russia's invasion reawakened Europe's fear of nuclear war, and nuclear accident. Fighting has erupted intermittently around Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, sparking fears of a catastrophic radiation leak like the disaster at Chernobyl in northern Ukraine, where a reactor exploded in 1986, sending radiation over a vast area.

Kharkiv does not pose the same level of risk. The Kharkiv reactor was put into a "deep subcritical state" — essentially sent into hibernation — on the first day of the war, and it contains far less nuclear fuel than a power plant.

Paddy Regan, professor of nuclear physics at the University of Surrey, said research reactors are typically 100 times smaller than civilian nuclear power reactors.

"These accelerator-driven systems are nothing like civilian nuclear reactors," Regan said. "They're futuristic design ideas" aimed at creating "an inherently safe reactor system" without the potential for meltdowns of existing power reactors.

"There's much more danger from the bombs than from any radiation material," Regan said.

Still, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine warned of potential "severe radiation consequences and contamination of the surrounding territories," should the reactor be damaged. Institute staff say radiation could spread for 6 miles, covering an area home to 640,000 people.

Timeline: A look at key moments in a year of war between Russia and Ukraine A month-by-month timeline of the war in Ukraine The war in Ukraine that began a year ago has killed thousands, forced millions to flee their homes, reduced entire cities to rubble and has fueled fears the confrontation could slide into an open conflict between Russia and NATO. A look at some of the main events in the conflict. Feb. 24, 2022: Russia invades Ukraine March 2, 2022: Russia takes Kherson, gets stuck near Kyiv March 29, 2022: Russia withdraws from Kyiv, shifts focus east April 2022: Mass graves discovered in Bucha April 9, 2022: Russia strikes train station, killing 52 civilians April 13, 2022: Ukraine sinks Russian missile cruiser May 16, 2022: Ukraine defenders surrender key steel mill May 18, 2022: Finland, Sweden apply for NATO membership June 2022: Western weapons flow into Ukraine June 30, 2022: Russian troops pull back from Snake Island July 22, 2022: Deal struck on grain exports July 29, 2022: 53 killed in missile strike on prison Aug. 9, 2022: Ukraine strikes air base in Crimea Aug. 20, 2022: Daughter of Russian ideologist killed in car bombing Sept. 6, 2022: Ukraine counteroffensive retakes parts of Kharkiv region Sept. 21, 2022: Putin orders mobilization of reservists, stages illegal "referendums" Sept. 30, 2022: Putin claims annexation of 4 regions October 2022: Bridge linking Crimea and Russia attacked November 2022: Russia retreats from Kherson Dec. 5, 2022: Ukraine uses drones to hit Russian targets Dec. 21, 2022: Zelenskyy visits US Jan. 1, 2023: Ukraine kills scores of freshly mobilized Russian soldiers Jan. 12, 2023: Russia claims capture of Soledar Jan. 14, 2023: Russian strike kills 45 in apartment building Feb. 20, 2023: Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv