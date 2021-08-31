 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 person killed in weekend mobile home fire near Arlee
0 Comments

1 person killed in weekend mobile home fire near Arlee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARLEE — A man died in a weekend mobile home fire near Arlee, Lake County officials said.

The Arlee Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The victim's body was removed from the house and was taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for autopsy to confirm the man's identity and cause of death, Sheriff Don Bell told KERR-AM.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

People scramble for safety as Caldor fire gets closer

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News