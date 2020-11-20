2 children killed in western Montana trailer fire

KALISPELL — Two young children were the victims of a trailer house fire in Kalispell earlier this week, Flathead County officials said Friday.

Ryker Bass, 3, and Deeanna Bass, 2, died early Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

Fire crews were dispatched just before 1 a.m. Wednesday and reported finding the fire had mostly burned out.

Three people inside were in critical condition and taken to the hospital, where the children died, firefighters said at the time.

Officials have not provided an update on the condition of the third occupant of the trailer.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0