2 dead, 1 hospitalized after trailer fire in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Two people have died and one person has been hospitalized after a fire in a trailer house early Wednesday, the Kalispell Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. and arrived to find the fire had mostly burned out. However, three people inside were in critical condition, the department said.

All three were taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center and two had died by the time the news release was issued at 4 a.m. Officials did not provide an update on the condition of the third person. No other information was released about the three victims.

Kalispell police are investigating the cause of the fire, which was contained to the front room of the trailer.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0