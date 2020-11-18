 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 dead, 1 hospitalized after trailer fire in Kalispell
topical

2 dead, 1 hospitalized after trailer fire in Kalispell

{{featured_button_text}}

KALISPELL — Two people have died and one person has been hospitalized after a fire in a trailer house early Wednesday, the Kalispell Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. and arrived to find the fire had mostly burned out. However, three people inside were in critical condition, the department said.

All three were taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center and two had died by the time the news release was issued at 4 a.m. Officials did not provide an update on the condition of the third person. No other information was released about the three victims.

Kalispell police are investigating the cause of the fire, which was contained to the front room of the trailer.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Winter brings a thicker fur coat for the lynx

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News