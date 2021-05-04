2 killed in chain-reaction crash after smoke obscured vision

KALISPELL — Smoke from a controlled burn along Interstate 15 in northern Montana obscured the vision of drivers, leading to a chain reaction crash that killed two people and injured four others, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. Monday near Conrad when the driver of a semitrailer slowed down to 25 mph (40 kph) when smoke obstructed his vision, the patrol said. The truck was rear-ended by another semitrailer, which in turn was rear-ended by a car carrying the victims.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A small sport utility vehicle hit the back of the victims' car.

The crash killed a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl from Columbia Falls, the Daily Inter Lake reports. Their names have not been released. It was not clear who was driving, the patrol said.

A 51-year-old man from Canada who was driving the second truck was injured along with three Colorado residents in the SUV.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0