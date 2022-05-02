 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

2 killed in Montana crash of airplane built from kit

  • 0

KALISPELL — A single-engine airplane built from a kit crashed in a field northwest of Kalispell over the weekend, killing both people on board, Flathead County officials said.

An area resident reported the crash at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sheriff Brian Heino said.

The National Transportation and Safety Administration is investigating the cause of the crash of the yellow Bearhawk plane. A preliminary report is expected in about two weeks, NTSB spokesperson Jennifer Gabris told the Daily Inter Lake on Monday.

A man and a woman from the Flathead Valley were killed in the crash, Heino said. He was awaiting DNA confirmation from the state crime lab in Missoula before releasing their names.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zaporizhzhia power plant: Nuclear watchdogs warn situation 'not sustainable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News