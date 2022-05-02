2 killed in Montana crash of airplane built from kit

KALISPELL — A single-engine airplane built from a kit crashed in a field northwest of Kalispell over the weekend, killing both people on board, Flathead County officials said.

An area resident reported the crash at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sheriff Brian Heino said.

The National Transportation and Safety Administration is investigating the cause of the crash of the yellow Bearhawk plane. A preliminary report is expected in about two weeks, NTSB spokesperson Jennifer Gabris told the Daily Inter Lake on Monday.

A man and a woman from the Flathead Valley were killed in the crash, Heino said. He was awaiting DNA confirmation from the state crime lab in Missoula before releasing their names.

