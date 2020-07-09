20 have died in Corrections custody since agency stopped issuing notices

Rep. Kathy Kelker, D-Billings, a member of the Law and Justice Interim Committee that conducts oversight over the Department of Corrections, said Thursday she was not aware of the number of inmates who had died this year. She said there have been recent discussions on the committee about how to handle the release of information on inmate deaths — how notices after death by natural causes may differ those after an inmate dies by suicide.

"But, when something (a death) happens that is different from natural causes, we need to know about that, as well, in my opinion," Kelker said. "We don't want to jump the gun and assume they haven't thought it through at the Department of Corrections and to be very careful about privacy issues for inmates and families. I think it's a balance we can figure out."

In the age of COVID-19, agency oversight has been focused on inmate health within the prison system. According to information on the Montana Department of Corrections website on Thursday, only one person, an inmate at the Montana Women's Prison, had tested positive.

Kelker said the number of deaths so far in 2020 was "probably something we should look at" but stopped short of expressing concern without knowing the number of older prison inmates dying of natural causes.