29 at Shelby prison positive for COVID-19

Twenty-six inmates at the private prison near Shelby along with three prison employees tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for CoreCivic said Monday.
The outbreak comes as officials announced 306 new cases statewide on Monday, 31 of which are located in Toole County. The county has suffered six COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.
Crossroads Correctional Center, which is operated by CoreCivic, administered 196 tests between Sept. 24 and 25 while all inmates and detainees were asymptomatic, CoreCivic spokesman Ryan Gustin said in an email. The prison conducted "targeted testing" in coordination with the Montana Department of Corrections and the Toole County Health Department. Of the tests administered to inmates, 170 returned negative results, while 26 were confirmed positive.
"The results of this testing will help inform additional decisions and the efforts currently underway to cohort and quarantine those individuals who are positive or might have been exposed to the virus," Gustin said in an email.
Three employees at Crossroads Correctional Center have also tested positive, Gustin said in a follow-up email. Those employees are recovering at home and in regular communication with their healthcare providers, he said. There are approximately 130 employees at the prison.
Further testing of staff will be conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.
The Montana Department of Corrections did not return an email on Monday seeking the number of inmates transferred from the Crossroads Correctional Center to other secure facilities within the last two weeks. The Toole County Health Department did not return a call Monday afternoon seeking further information on contact tracing.
Gustin did not answer a question about where positive inmates are being held.
The state corrections department had previously tallied up 20 confirmed cases among inmates and 10 cases in staff across secure facilities until Monday's outbreak in the Shelby prison. As of Monday, no inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge, the state's largest secure facility housing some-1,600 inmates. Crossroads Correctional Center's bed capacity is 664. The State Women's Prison in Billings holds roughly 200 inmates. The Department of Corrections reported 1,199 tests conducted on its website before Monday's new cases had been added to the tally online.
Toole County has had a protracted battle with the novel coronavirus, which struck an assisted living center in Shelby, just across Interstate 15 from the prison. The county currently has 38 active cases, and has seen 107 cases since the pandemic began, according to the state count.
In April, CoreCivic backed off a requirement that inmates sign a waiver in order to receive a face mask, which held the company harmless of any claims related to the masks. It was not the intent of the waiver, Gustin said at the time, to require inmates and detainees to relinquish all rights related to COVID-19.
Gustin said Monday face masks have been provided to all staff and individuals in the prison's care since April. Staff are required to wear face coverings, unless eating or drinking, and individuals in the prison's custody are required to wear a mask when outside of their assigned living areas, he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.