29 at Shelby prison positive for COVID-19

The Montana Department of Corrections did not return an email on Monday seeking the number of inmates transferred from the Crossroads Correctional Center to other secure facilities within the last two weeks. The Toole County Health Department did not return a call Monday afternoon seeking further information on contact tracing.

Gustin did not answer a question about where positive inmates are being held.

The state corrections department had previously tallied up 20 confirmed cases among inmates and 10 cases in staff across secure facilities until Monday's outbreak in the Shelby prison. As of Monday, no inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge, the state's largest secure facility housing some-1,600 inmates. Crossroads Correctional Center's bed capacity is 664. The State Women's Prison in Billings holds roughly 200 inmates. The Department of Corrections reported 1,199 tests conducted on its website before Monday's new cases had been added to the tally online.

Toole County has had a protracted battle with the novel coronavirus, which struck an assisted living center in Shelby, just across Interstate 15 from the prison. The county currently has 38 active cases, and has seen 107 cases since the pandemic began, according to the state count.