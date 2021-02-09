 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4-year-old Montana boy dies of injuries in murder-suicide
editor's pick topical alert top story

4-year-old Montana boy dies of injuries in murder-suicide

{{featured_button_text}}

A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday after he was airlifted to Spokane for a gunshot wound, according to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy’s father, 37-year-old Anthony Dascher, is suspected of killing the boy and his 7-year-old older brother before fatally shooting himself Saturday. The 7-year-old boy was dead when law enforcement arrived. 

Neither of the boys’ names are being released at this time.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said law enforcement responded to a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Saturday after a woman reported she’d come home and found her son and two grandchildren shot. The 4-year-old boy was still alive when officers responded and he was taken to a hospital in Missoula before being airlifted to Spokane, Toth said.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is still finishing up its investigation into the case.

“Their doing their due diligence,” Toth said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sid the wolverine predicts Super Bowl LV

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News