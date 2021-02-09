4-year-old Montana boy dies of injuries in murder-suicide

A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday after he was airlifted to Spokane for a gunshot wound, according to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy’s father, 37-year-old Anthony Dascher, is suspected of killing the boy and his 7-year-old older brother before fatally shooting himself Saturday. The 7-year-old boy was dead when law enforcement arrived.

Neither of the boys’ names are being released at this time.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said law enforcement responded to a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Saturday after a woman reported she’d come home and found her son and two grandchildren shot. The 4-year-old boy was still alive when officers responded and he was taken to a hospital in Missoula before being airlifted to Spokane, Toth said.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is still finishing up its investigation into the case.

“Their doing their due diligence,” Toth said.

