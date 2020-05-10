A different kind of summer likely for Glacier National Park

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

KALISPELL — The trailheads are empty, parking lots are quiet and gates are closed. During any other May, Glacier National Park would be abuzz as employees prepare for the busy tourist season that is just a few weeks away. But this is unlike any other year.

Glacier Park has been closed for over a month because of the coronavirus pandemic, and at this point it appears it will remain closed until at least the end of May with a phased opening sometime after that. But when it does finally open, all signs point to it being a summer unlike any other in the park’s history. Evidence of that came last week when the Glacier Park Boat Co. announced that it would not open this year. People with reservations for boat rides this summer will be able to transfer their reservation to next summer at a 10% discount or get a full refund.

This is the first time since World War II that boat tours will not be offered in the park, said Glacier Park Boat Co. owner Scott Burch.