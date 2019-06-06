MOIESE — Once her team gathered at the picnic area at the National Bison Range on Wednesday morning, Carol Randall told them what to look for.
“It will look like somebody basically took a shotgun blast to the plant,” said Randall, a weed biocontrol specialist with the U.S. Forest Service’s Northern Rocky Mountain Region. “There will be all sorts of little, tiny, BB-sized holes in the leaves of those Dalmatian toadflax plants.”
Dalmatian toadflax, a stiff, waxy weed with yellow flowers, was first recorded at the National Bison Range in the early 1990s and soon covered vast swaths of this National Wildlife Refuge. Like other invasive species, it can crowd out native flora, to the detriment of the wildlife that rely on it.
On Wednesday, about three dozen volunteers and employees of several environmental agencies gathered at the Bison Range to help with a strategy called “biocontrol” that’s kept the weeds in check.
“The idea behind biocontrol,” Randall explained, “is to try to bring those weed populations under a little bit better control, suppress the populations by reuniting them with host-specific natural enemies from their home range.” In other words, land managers bring in the insects that ate the plants in their place of origin, restoring a natural control on their growth and spread.
In the case of Dalmatian toadflax, the insect was the stem-boring weevil, or Mecinus janthinus. “It looks it looks like a little itty-bitty cigar with legs,” Randall said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture tested the insects extensively to ensure they would only attack the toadflax. Then, Bison Range managers released the first insects in the early 2000s. “By 2006, we were picking up ‘crashed sites’” where the toadflax population had plunged, recalled refuge biologist Amy Lisk. “When the bugs have finally beat the plants, the plant density goes down, the bug counts are high, (and) we’re pulling the bugs off all of those sites.”
However, no victory is final with this approach. The weevils can’t eradicate the toadflax, just thin it out. Once that happens, staff and volunteers head out into the field, search for those telltale BB-sized holes and the bugs that caused them, and box the weevils up for transport to sites where they’re needed more. “This is what successful biocontrol looks like with Dalmatian toadflax,” Lisk told the group.
The volunteers fanned out across their first site with shallow plastic containers, hunched low as they scanned for the bugs released years earlier. In the span of about an hour, they collected 500 to 1,000 weevils and other biocontrol species for other plants, estimated Montana Biocontrol Coordinator Melissa Maggio.
Dalmatian toadflax isn’t the only invasive plant the Bison Range faces. Some still haven’t been matched with insects for biocontrol. And the method hadn’t claimed every plant. As the group prepared to head on the next site, Lisk brandished a pair of toadflax plants, more than two feet tall, that had clearly escaped.
Nonetheless, she said, the area was much improved. A 2011 photo of the hillside showed it carpeted with yellow toadflax flowers. Now, green grass prevails.
“It’s satisfying to see that,” said Perry Stubbins, a U.S. Forest Service employee based in Troy who had brought his noxious weed crew to help and learn about the issue.
”You see all these nice wildflowers pop up where there used to be weeds, so there’s some rewards to what you’re doing.”