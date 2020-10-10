After initial success, Blackfeet face virus spike

Now Glacier County is the ninth-hardest hit in the state with 443 total cases. The sudden change had many wondering if the sacrifices made, the lost summer jobs and income, was for nothing. Or did the decision to buy time prepare the reservation for what could be an even harder pandemic winter?

A frequently heard quip described the situation on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation: “If unemployment is 10%, you’re in a recession; if it’s 15% you’re in a depression. If it’s 75%, you’re in Browning.” In other words, shutting down an economy in an already impoverished place might not have been that big a step, especially compared to what was at stake.

“We understood early the compromises that we were putting in place, but we adamantly said it’s life before dollars,” said Blackfeet COVID-19 Incident Commander Robert DesRosier. “The mentality was to protect our elders and our youth — our most vulnerable population that we have responsibility for. And we were able to hold off that virus and keep it out of the community for over 100 days here. I think we went 105 days without having a local case.”