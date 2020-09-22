Again, Supreme Court finds PSC unlawful in solar dealings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another Montana solar project has won a state Supreme Court ruling against NorthWestern Energy and the Montana Public Service Commission, which “chose unlawful methodologies” to render a solar farm near Billings uneconomical.

In an unanimous decision, the Montana Supreme Court ruled that state energy regulators broke the law in setting terms that made the MTSUN solar farm northwest of Billings uneconomical. Tuesday’s ruling was the second time in a month the Justices ruled against the PSC and the state’s largest monopoly utility. The state’s consumer advocate, the Montana Consumer Council, was also a loser in the case.

It was the PSC that took most of the criticism for setting the terms of the purchase power agreement, or PPA, between NorthWestern and MTSUN.

“In reviewing the record and considering each component of the PSC’s orders, it is clear that at nearly every step of setting the terms of MTSUN’s PPA, the PSC chose arbitrary and unlawful methodologies that resulted in deflating the economic feasibility of MTSUN’s project,” wrote Chief Justice Mike McGrath.

Developers now expect the project, five years in the making, to move forward next spring under terms set by the court.