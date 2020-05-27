Agency says cleanup complete in Montana Superfund site unit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KALISPELL — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the completion of all required cleanup activities within a unit of a Montana Superfund site.

The federal agency removed a portion of an asbestos-contaminated mining operation in Libby from its National Priorities List, The Flathead Beacon reported Tuesday.

Hundreds of people died and thousands became ill during more than six decades of exposure to asbestos from the former W.R. Grace and Co. vermiculite mine in Northwest Montana. Workers mined asbestos-laced ore and carried the dust home on their clothes.

The site was placed on the EPA's priorities list in 2002 resulting from high levels of asbestos in and around the communities of Libby and Troy. The site is divided into eight operable units.

Removing the operational area that includes a former export plant from the EPA list is a significant step in the effort to undo the contamination, officials said.