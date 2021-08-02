 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Air quality alert issued as smoke lingers above Montana
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Air quality alert issued as smoke lingers above Montana

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality alert Monday for a large swath of western and south central Montana as smoke from local and regional fires continues to blanket the state.

The alert is in effect until further notice for Big Horn, Carbon, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Rosebud, Sanders, and Yellowstone counties.

The alert means that particulate concentrations in the air are trending upwards. As of Monday morning, air quality in Libby and Thompson Falls was unhealthy and in Billings, Birney Broadus and Seely Lake it was unhealthy for sensitive groups.

When air quality is unhealthy, health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should avoid prolonged exertion, and everyone else should limit prolonged exertion.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Aug 2

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News