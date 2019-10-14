{{featured_button_text}}

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park has decided to close the alpine section of the Going-to-the-Sun Road to vehicles for the season because of winter weather conditions.

The road typically closes between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Overlook on or before the third Monday in October, weather and road condition dependent.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road between Avalanche Creek and Logan Pass was closed on Sept. 16 for road maintenance. The park intended to reopen the alpine section of the road after Sept. 29, but snowstorms and avalanches hampered efforts to plow the alpine section.

Road crews reopened Many Glacier Road, the Camas Road, and the portion of the Going-to-the-Sun Road between the foot of St. Mary Lake and Rising Sun. The Two Medicine Road remains closed due to ice and snow.

