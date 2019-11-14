Tony Demontigny and Ellaura Wright

Tony Demontigny and Ellaura Wright, non-custodial parents with a history of drugs and violence, are wanted for taking three children Wednesday night from Great Falls. 

 Montana DOJ

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning after three children between the ages of 1 and 5 were taken from Great Falls during the night.

Raelynn Demontigny

Raelynn Demontigny
Lianna Demontigny

Lianna Demontigny
Tony Demontigny

Tony Demontigny

Officials believe the children were taken "possibly by non-custodial parents with history of drug use and violence," according to an alert from the Montana Department of Justice. The children are believed to be in life-threatening danger. 

The two suspects are 28-year-old white male Tony Demontigny and 30-year-old white female Ellaura Wright.

The children are 5-year-old Raelynn Demontigny, 3-year-old Lianna Demontigny and 1-year-old Tony Demontigny. 

The suspects are believed to be driving either a 2001 white Cherolet Malibu with a Montana license plate of 224730B or a 2003 blue Chevrolet Tahoe with a Montana license plate of 222599B.

The children were reported missing at 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cascade County Sheriff's Office at (406) 836-7380 or call 911.

