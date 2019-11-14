An Amber Alert was issued Thursday morning after three children between the ages of 1 and 5 were taken from Great Falls during the night.
Officials believe the children were taken "possibly by non-custodial parents with history of drug use and violence," according to an alert from the Montana Department of Justice. The children are believed to be in life-threatening danger.
The two suspects are 28-year-old white male Tony Demontigny and 30-year-old white female Ellaura Wright.
The children are 5-year-old Raelynn Demontigny, 3-year-old Lianna Demontigny and 1-year-old Tony Demontigny.
The suspects are believed to be driving either a 2001 white Cherolet Malibu with a Montana license plate of 224730B or a 2003 blue Chevrolet Tahoe with a Montana license plate of 222599B.
The children were reported missing at 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cascade County Sheriff's Office at (406) 836-7380 or call 911.