POLSON — The sleep medication Ambien has eased the potential penalties for the driver at fault in a serious Lake County car accident.
Nearly two years ago, a pickup driven by Levi Jay Foster slammed head-on into another pickup with Sarah and Harold Loraas of Corvallis as they drove through Dayton on U.S. 93. Blood testing showed the medication in Foster’s system, and that finding has guided the legal repercussions. It enabled his attorney, Caleb Simpson, to raise an “automatism” defense, claiming that Foster wasn’t in control when he hit the Loraases.
The 33-year-old Columbia Falls motorist has gone from facing a felony criminal endangerment charge — which carries a potential 10-year prison sentence — to negligent endangerment, a misdemeanor. He pleaded no contest to the latter charge in February and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for later this month.
In explaining this defense, Simpson cites Ambien’s behavior-warping effects. That’s little comfort to Harold and Sarah Loraas, now facing a lifetime of surgeries and reduced mobility,
“It just opened my eyes to this whole justice system,” Harold Loraas said.
70 mph crash
The ordeal started on Aug. 4, 2017. Around 5:30 that Friday afternoon, the Loraases were rounding Flathead Lake on U.S. 93, headed to Lake Mary Ronan for some fishing. As they crossed the Dayton Creek Bridge, Foster's Chevy Silverado “just goes into the northbound lane." Harold Loraas, 35, estimated Foster’s speed at 70 miles per hour.
Loraas, hemmed in by the bridge’s guardrails, had no way to dodge. “He just hit us head-on.” The force of the impact flipped their Ford F250 truck. His wife took the brunt of it. “It was just a mad rush from all the injuries. She was bleeding internally and they couldn't disconnect her from the blood” supply. She was Medevaced to Kalispell Regional Medical Center, then Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Foster, too, was taken to Kalispell, where Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Thomas Manz reported signs of intoxication.
“EMTs treating Mr. Foster stated there was no odor of alcohol, but his pupils were constricted. Mr. Foster was extremely combative at the hospital, so doctors had to sedate him for treatment. … His face was flushed, speech was slurred, very profane,” Manz told Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison, requesting a telephonic warrant for a blood draw.
That test became relevant nine months later, when Deputy Lake County Attorney Ben Anciaux charged Foster with criminal endangerment, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $50,000 fine, or both. Foster pleaded not guilty.
The case was poised to go to trial in December when Foster's attorney, Caleb Simpson, notified the court that he would use an “automatism” defense, essentially claiming that Foster wasn’t in control of himself when his vehicle struck the Loraases' pickup. His basis: the Ambien that the blood test showed in his system.
Under Montana law, every criminal offense includes a “voluntary act.” But Simpson said that “with Ambien, there’s a lot of stories out there … of people engaging in conduct involuntarily." The medication has been blamed for everything from racist tweets to homicide; a 2011 study found that the so-called “Ambien defense" was used 28 times, with varying success, from 1992 through 2010.
“What distinguished this case is, all we had was Ambien,” Simpson said. “No illegal drugs, no alcohol, just the Ambien.”
Court documents indicate that Foster had a prescription for the sleep aid, and had “little to no memory of the day in question, including the events immediately before and after the accident. He does, however, vaguely recall experiencing a multi-day bout with insomnia preceding the accident.”
Simpson was planning to have a neurologist testify to the drug’s debilitating effects. In a reply brief, Anciaux argued that this line of defense would have to focus on whether or not Foster took the drug voluntarily. But after a Dec. 12 hearing, he dropped the criminal endangerment charge altogether.
Accounts differ as to how this happened. “The judge (James Manley) never rendered an order saying that the prosecution could not move forward with the felony” charge, Simpson said. “He only asked, ‘How could you move forward with (an automatism) defense?”
“As a result of that inquiry, the prosecution started amending charges.”
Harold Loraas was harsher in his assessment. “It was a total cartoon.”
He described Anciaux and Deputy Lake County Attorney James Lapotka as unprepared for this defense. “We’re sitting there, my folks came with us, and we’re all just like, ‘What is going on?’”
While no written order exists that barred the criminal endangerment charge, Anciaux soon dropped it, “for the reason that the Court ruled that the defense of automatism would preclude the State from being able to prove the Defendant acted knowingly or purposely as required by a Criminal endangerment charge.”
Anciaux, who did not reply to requests for comment on this story, first amended the charge to DUI. Then, in a Feb. 20 plea agreement, the state dismissed that and instead charged Foster with negligent endangerment, a misdemeanor, the charge to which Foster pleaded no contest.
This comes after two previous DUIs — and, says Sarah Loraas, two unlearned lessons.
“Obviously (there) wasn't a big enough consequence for the prior DUIs that he's had, so a felony charge, I would hope, would be enough to open his eyes and say ‘Hey, I have a problem,’ and find alternative solutions for whatever issues he may have.”
Instead, under the negligent endangerment charge, Foster faces a maximum of one year in jail and $1,000 fine. The prosecution is recommending a single year, suspended.
Harold Loraas' assessment of the whole process is scathing. “You could take it out of context and you could do anything,” he said. “Take an Ambien, go do something illegal, claim an automatism and you're gonna walk.”
Simpson pushed back against that description. “Automatism isn’t a guaranteed get-out-of-jail-free card to anything that happened, but under these circumstances, we just had a guaranteed involuntary act.”
Foster, he added, “feels terrible about the injuries that the Loraases have sustained.”
“It’s tragic all the way around.”
Two-year ordeal
At their Corvallis home’s dining-room table, Harold and Sarah Loraas described nearly two years navigating courtrooms, hospitals and insurance companies.
Sarah Loraas, now 35, spent six weeks in Harborview, getting “surgery after surgery.” She and her husband have it all on file: pages and pages of X-rays, insurance ledgers, and other medical records, even plastic bags with the screws that held her bones together as they healed. After leaving the hospital, she spent another two months in a nursing home, and was still in a wheelchair when she left. “She needed care 24/7,” her husband said.
In the first four months after the crash, their insurance carrier paid for $630,000 worth of medical care. By now, they say, the medical costs have nearly reached $2 million, and they expect to need treatments for the rest of their lives.
“Our insurance has been great,” Sarah Loraas said. Except for their $3,450 maximum out-of-pocket cost — which they expect to hit every year from now on — “my personal medical insurance has paid for everything, and thank God for them.”
But they’ve faced plenty of other costs outside the hospital. The Loraases had to replace their truck, and thousands of dollars’ worth of tools and camping equipment ruined in the crash. Before the crash, she, her husband and their two sons had been “small living” in a camper while they saved to buy a home. Her limited mobility ruled out that option, so they started renting a place in Corvallis.
She also needed a new mattress and even new shoes to accommodate her different-sized feet. “It’s just little things like that, that we take for granted sometimes, that when it comes down to everyday living, costs a lot of money.”
They’ve had less income to meet these expenses. After the crash, Harold Loraas returned to his job delivering concrete, but his wife has gone from working 36 hours a week in a clerical role at Marcus Daly Hospital to 20 hours now — and had to pay for her own accommodations to her condition.
“Because the way that my back is and my hips (are), I can't sit for very long and I can't stand for very long, so have to be able to change and so a sit-to-stand desk was a necessity, and I had to cover that cost.”
Foster’s insurance company paid her $50,000, the maximum per-person payout his policy allowed. It initially reimbursed her husband for expenditures, until he extracted the remainder of his $50,000. Progressive, the Loraases’ carrier, has paid out tens of thousands more.
As Foster’s case inches towards completion, they Loraases requested nearly $2 million in restitution. But after two years of lawyers telling Harold Loraas that there’s no money in this case, he doesn’t expect to see much. “Anything that happens with the court case, that's just extra.”
And there are some things money can’t buy — for instance, what Sarah Loraas calls “the luxury of walking.”
She still has a visible limp. “One leg is longer than the other now, so I'm constantly walking funny, which puts everything out of whack.” Her metal toes won’t bend to let her reach a cupboard; her battered knees and ankles won’t let her kneel down.
“It definitely has made a huge impact on everyday life. I can't run around with my kids, I can't play sports with them.”
Her 10-year-old son, she said, remains afraid to ride in a car. And as her 16-year-old begins driving on his own, “it brings on a whole new sense of anxiety to know that I'm going to be allowing my child to drive on roads that I deem are not safe.”
That view is still shaped by the crash.
“Knowing that there are people out there driving under the influence, whether it be a prescription medication, drugs, alcohol… it's disheartening to know that you have to think about that every time you go someplace.”
Sara Diggins contributed reporting to this article.