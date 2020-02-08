Annual sled race begins amid a flurry

LINCOLN — Dozens of dogs sent waves of howls from the arch marking the start of the 35th Race to the Sky sled dog race Saturday. They tugged and chewed at harnesses, and beat the ground with their paws between yelps.

From the count of 10 that boomed over the howls through a PA speaker, sled teams unhooked their anchors from ATVs and their mushers took their positions. At the sound of “go,” the yipping and tugging halted, and the dogs shot out onto the trail as quiet and unyielding as the falling snow.

“When it gets down to zero, they’re in their element,” said Pam Beckstrom, vice president of Montana Sled Dog, Inc., which organizes the annual race.

Mushers in Montana can be traced back to the 1940s, when the U.S. Army trained war dogs for a potential invasion of Nazi-occupied Norway. Although the canines never saw combat, their legacy remained to be spearheaded by the late Jack Beckstrom.

Beckstrom, along with a handful of other sled dog lovers, first organized what began as a 500-mile race in 1986. Since then, and after competing in the race several times himself, Beckstrom oversaw the race’s evolution to a 300-mile race and the inclusion of two 100-mile races. He also met and married Pam Beckstrom.