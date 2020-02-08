Annual sled race begins amid a flurry

LINCOLN — Dozens of dogs sent waves of howls from the arch marking the start of the 35th Race to the Sky sled dog race Saturday. They tugged and chewed at harnesses, and beat the ground with their paws between yelps.
From the count of 10 that boomed over the howls through a PA speaker, sled teams unhooked their anchors from ATVs and their mushers took their positions. At the sound of “go,” the yipping and tugging halted, and the dogs shot out onto the trail as quiet and unyielding as the falling snow.
“When it gets down to zero, they’re in their element,” said Pam Beckstrom, vice president of Montana Sled Dog, Inc., which organizes the annual race.
Mushers in Montana can be traced back to the 1940s, when the U.S. Army trained war dogs for a potential invasion of Nazi-occupied Norway. Although the canines never saw combat, their legacy remained to be spearheaded by the late Jack Beckstrom.
Beckstrom, along with a handful of other sled dog lovers, first organized what began as a 500-mile race in 1986. Since then, and after competing in the race several times himself, Beckstrom oversaw the race’s evolution to a 300-mile race and the inclusion of two 100-mile races. He also met and married Pam Beckstrom.
Saturday’s race marked the second one without Jack Beckstrom, but two awards honor his memory. Mushers from across the Northwestern states gathered outside of Hi-Country Snack Foods in Lincoln in the early afternoon, 19 total, and each with a team of dogs aching to tear into the trail.
“This is all because of Jack,” said Pam Beckstrom.
While the sled dog teams still rested in their kennels Saturday morning, a team of seven veterinarians examined them to ensure they were fit enough to handle either a 100- or 300-mile drive through Montana’s snowpack.
“It’s our job to make sure that we get as many happy and healthy dogs crossing the finish line as there were at the starting line,” said Dr. Kathy Topham, working at the Race to the Sky for the eighth straight year.
Along with Saturday’s exams, veterinarians will be posted at checkpoints throughout each race at White Tail Ranch and the Seeley-Swan Community Center. A third checkpoint at a cabin near Owl Creek, open only to mushers, will also host two veterinarians.
“This is an endurance test for everyone. Typically, we’ll have one person working with the mushers while the other one gets some rest,” Topham said.
The race began with the 12-dog teams set to complete 300 miles. Jed Stephenson, competing in the 300-mile Race to the Sky for the first time, said he finished a 200-mile race in Oregon two weeks prior. He said it was an “epic” one at that. Out of 12 racing teams, only seven finished. The 36-year-old father of two and ER nurse raced against eight others Saturday.
Stephenson’s father, Doug Stephenson, will work as his handler. His two sons also joined him in Lincoln to cheer him on.
As his son’s handler, Doug Stephenson will be responsible for getting the dogs food and water at each checkpoint, along with massaging them and checking their feet.
“Generally just taking the pressure off,” he said.
Watching over the next generation of Stephenson’s team, Doug Stephenson kneeled over three pups an hour before teams started darting toward Huckleberry Pass. At 6 weeks old, they inhaled every bowl of meat set in front of them. Meanwhile, 5-year-olds Leif and Pax offered them bits of snow to lick.
“There’s a connection between people and dogs that goes back 14,000 years to us and wolves,” said Stephenson. “If I get lost out there, these dogs are my lifeline. There’s a profound and trusting relationship that comes with that.”
Coming up in the next generation of mushers, 19-year-old Charmayne Morrison said she found the sport through a junior high school project. An assignment led her to tracking a racer in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, an epic 1,000 miles from Anchorage to Nome, Alaska.
“I saw it and said, ‘I can do that. It looks fun and not too hard.’ It turns out, it is fun, but it is very hard,” she said.
By the end of Saturday’s race, which for the 100-mile competitors like Morrison isn’t expected to come until Sunday, Morrison will be completing her first Rocky Mountain Triple Crown. Along with finishing in fourth place for the 100-mile Eagle Cap Extreme in Oregon, she completed the grueling Idaho Sled Dog Challenge.
Morrison said her steering went out at only a fifth of the way through the trail. For the next 80 miles, she and her team worked through several barrel rolls to make it to the finish.
Before hearing the announcement of “Go!” and guiding her team west toward Huckleberry Pass and eventually toward Seeley Lake, Morrison leaned to her left to catch a high-five from Pam Beckstrom.
All the mushers can be tracked through the Race to the Sky’s website at racetothesky.org/live-gps-tracking/.