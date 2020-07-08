Appeals court tosses Yellowstone grizzly delisting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem have not reached the Endangered Species Act requirements to lose their federal protection and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service moved too fast in delisting them, according to a U.S. 9th Circuit Court ruling issued on Wednesday.

The decision upheld a Missoula federal court ruling from 2018 that blocked delisting of approximately 700 grizzly bears in the 9,200-square-mile region at the intersection of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The Fish and Wildlife Service, backed by wildlife departments from the three states and numerous private groups, had argued that population of grizzlies was recovered and should no longer be protected as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. Wyoming and Idaho both had scheduled trophy hunts for grizzly bears outside Yellowstone National Park in 2018 that were suspended by the Missoula court decision.

The appeals court judges also said the federal agency skipped doing a necessary update of its population calculations as “the result of political pressure by the states rather than having been based on the best scientific and commercial data.”