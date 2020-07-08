Appeals court tosses Yellowstone grizzly delisting

Grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem have not reached the Endangered Species Act requirements to lose their federal protection and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service moved too fast in delisting them, according to a U.S. 9th Circuit Court ruling issued on Wednesday.
The decision upheld a Missoula federal court ruling from 2018 that blocked delisting of approximately 700 grizzly bears in the 9,200-square-mile region at the intersection of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The Fish and Wildlife Service, backed by wildlife departments from the three states and numerous private groups, had argued that population of grizzlies was recovered and should no longer be protected as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. Wyoming and Idaho both had scheduled trophy hunts for grizzly bears outside Yellowstone National Park in 2018 that were suspended by the Missoula court decision.
The appeals court judges also said the federal agency skipped doing a necessary update of its population calculations as “the result of political pressure by the states rather than having been based on the best scientific and commercial data.”
The 9th Circuit judges agreed with the Missoula court that “because there were no concrete, enforceable mechanisms in place to ensure long-term genetic health of the Yellowstone grizzly, the district court correctly concluded that the 2017 rule was arbitrary and capricious in that regard.”
“Grizzlies require continued protection under federal law until the species as a whole is rightfully recovered,” said Matthew Bishop, attorney at the Western Environmental Law Center. “The best available science says not only are grizzly bears still recovering, but they also need our help to bounce back from an extinction threat humans caused in the first place. Misrepresenting the facts to promote killing threatened grizzly bears for fun is disgraceful. I’m glad the judges didn’t fall for it.”
A Department of Interior spokesman said Fish and Wildlife Staff were reviewing the decision, but did not provide a comment on Wednesday morning.
This story will be updated.
