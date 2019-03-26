A 48-year-old Arizona man was found dead in Lake McDonald in Glacier National Park on Tuesday, park officials said.
A release from the park late Tuesday said that no foul play is suspected, and that the exact circumstances that resulted in the death are so far unknown. Glacier National Park officials are investigating the matter.
The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of his family.
The man was first reported missing Tuesday morning. After finding his vehicle at the Lake McDonald Lodge, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office dive team used a remote control vehicle to locate the man's body beneath the lake's surface, according to the release.
"Lake McDonald is still frozen in some places, though open water exists throughout the lake, including flowing out of Sprague Creek and in other areas near Lake McDonald Lodge," park spokeswoman Lauren Alley wrote.
"Unstable ice is also prevalent."
Alley wrote that water is a leading cause of death in the park, and urged people to stay off frozen water and away from slippery rocks.