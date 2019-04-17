{{featured_button_text}}

Mikey McCrea of St. Ignatius looks out over what remains of a portion of Dublin Gulch Road. 

Assessing the damage to Dublin Gulch Road

Mikey McCrea of St. Ignatius looks out over what remains of a portion of Dublin Gulch Road that was washed away by floodwaters caused by heavy rain last week near Charlo in the Flathead Valley. The road will be closed at least two months for repairs, according to Lake County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Clary.

