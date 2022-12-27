At Glen Canyon, anger over 'stupid' dam

Editor's note: This is part of the series "Colorado River reckoning: Not enough water," an investigative report by the Arizona Daily Star that observes, at length, the future of the Colorado River.

The Subway, a 90-minute, tunnel-like experience on foot, lies a couple miles and a different geologic universe upstream of Gregory Natural Bridge along Fiftymile Canyon. The walls of Fiftymile Canyon tower several hundred feet high and at their closest meet a few feet apart.

Down below, you walk along a creek bed that frequently and abruptly widens and narrows. Sometimes the canyon is wall-to-wall water, forcing you to get your feet wet and at times your pants, too. Desert willows, baby cottonwood shoots and green thistles line the banks.

As Glen Canyon Institute founder Rich Ingebretsen navigated the Subway, he spared no invective in his attacks on the dam and reservoir he’s fought to drain for 26 years.

Now 69, he’s an emergency room physician in the Salt Lake City area, and doubles as an adjunct lecturer for the University of Utah’s Department of International Medicine and at several other universities.

Ingebretsen recalled first seeing Glen Canyon in the early 1960s as a child, on a Boy Scout trip. The lake was being filled, but remained very low, and he could see that the dam’s top parts were still being finished.

There, he hiked up the since-inundated Forbidding Canyon, and slid down some pools in neighboring Bridge Canyon after seeing Rainbow Bridge there. He recalled walking up a trail through a tall, narrow canyon, with “skeeters and tadpoles” flying around little pools.

As they walked, a guide told them, “Enjoy it. It’s going to be underwater in a year,” Ingebretsen said.

After the hike, the scouts crossed the river to an alcove, across from Forbidding Canyon where they ate and watched birds flying around.

"The guide, again, told us that this would be under water, and no one would ever see it again. It made me sad. It was pretty and I did not understand why they would cover it up.”

As a teenager in the early ‘70s, Ingebretsen went back to some of the same spots with a high school group in a boat, from which he saw water covering the trail that he had hiked a decade earlier. Again, hurt and anger overcame him.

“It took millions of years to create Glen Canyon. That dam destroyed it in 20 years,” Ingebretsen said.

He feels the biggest reason for the dam’s presence is that the Upper Colorado River Basin states of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming wanted the project to keep some of the river’s water for themselves. The dam was targeted for a remote corner of Utah and Arizona, too far from most of the basin’s farms and cities to make direct use of the water.

As Ingebretsen saw it, Glen Canyon Dam was and is a vehicle for holding back some of the river’s annual flow so it didn’t all go to Lake Mead where the Lower Basin states of Arizona, California and Nevada could get it.

“It’s so the Lower Basin doesn't get more than its required share of the water,” he said. “The Upper Basin was afraid that if the Lower Basin gets more than their share, the Upper Basin won’t get it back."

The dam was put as close to the boundary between the two basins, which is at Lee's Ferry, 16 miles west of Glen Canyon Dam, as it could be, he said.

“It’s a philosophical dam — a political dam,” Ingebretsen said. “It’s stupid.”

In the early 1970s, after Powell had flooded Glen Canyon and its tributaries, the debate over lake and canyon flared in print, when author John McPhee took environmentalist David Brower and just-retired Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Floyd Dominy for a boat tour of the lake for his environmental classic, “Encounters with the Archdruid.”

Brower, who had just left his job as Sierra Club director, told McPhee, “The magic of Glen Canyon is dead. It has been vulgarized. Putting water in the Cathedral in the Desert was like urinating in the crypt of St. Peter’s.”

Dominy, the dam's biggest booster, shouted back, according to McPhee: “Don’t give me the crap that you’re the only one who understands these things. I’m a greater conservationist than you are, by far. I do things. I make things available to man. Unregulated, the Colorado River wouldn’t be worth a good goddam to anybody. You conservationists are phony outdoorsmen.”

Dam built to keep some water from California

To that point, historians, books about the dam and congressional testimony offer two schools of thought.

The first backs up Ingebretsen’s argument — that the dam was built to keep all of the river’s water from flowing to the Lower Basin, particularly California, which was viewed by Upper Basin leaders as a voracious, water-sucking monster whose officials coveted the river for its own population growth.

The second viewpoint contradicts Ingebretsen, arguing that a real need existed for the dam to store enough water to insure there was enough to meet the 1922 Colorado River Compact’s requirement that the Upper Basin send 75 million acre-feet to the Lower Basin states every decade.

The idea was that the dam would store enough water to have plenty available in dry years when there otherwise wouldn’t be enough.

The dam’s construction was authorized by Congress in April 1956, as part of a much larger approval for the Colorado River Storage Project, which included 11 dams and other water projects total, spread across all four Upper Basin states. The Glen Canyon Dam was considered the cornerstone, its 26 million acre-foot capacity giving it about half the water storage space offered by the entire project.

In 2008, Utah State University historian Stephen Spurgeon chronicled the many arguments advanced for the project in an essay titled, “Just Add Water: Reclamation Projects and Development Fantasies in the Upper Basin of the Colorado River.” He painted the region as having an inflated sense of the Colorado River Storage Project’s value, far beyond the main reason linked to most reclamation projects in the past: promotion of irrigated agriculture.

The project’s earliest stated goals were to build dams to generate enough electricity to be sold for cash to pay for additional irrigation projects, he wrote. But the Bureau of Reclamation and its boosters actually had a much larger agenda in mind: "to transform the Upper Basin of the Colorado River from a desert wasteland into a new industrial and recreational center for the United States,” Sturgeon wrote.

The mining of what were believed to be vast, untapped resources topped the list of potential benefits.

Pamphlets featuring maps described the region as the “treasure chest of the nation.”

Minerals reputed to exist there included lead, copper, iron, zinc, phosphates, gold, silver, oil, natural gas, gilsonite, gypsum, tungsten, molybdenum, and vanadium, Sturgeon wrote.

He continued, “Promoters were quick to emphasize that the Upper Basin was the chief domestic source for such strategic minerals as uranium, and contained the world’s largest reserves of oil shale. All that was needed to unleash these potential riches was power and water.”

But those and many other examples of boosterism aside, the overwhelming motivation driving the push for Glen Canyon Dam and the rest of the storage project was fear and suspicion of California, Sturgeon told the Star.

Legally, both basins, Upper and Lower, have rights to the same amount of water under the 1922 Colorado River Compact — 7.5 million acre-feet per basin. But led by Hoover Dam, most water developments since 1922 had landed in the Lower Basin, largely due to California’s political power, he said.

Due to the Upper Basin’s low, rural population, water development there languished. The actual Upper Basin watershed consists mostly of rural areas and small cities and towns, with its bigger cities being Denver, Salt Lake City and Albuquerque.

“In water law there is a ‘use it or lose it’ provision when it comes to water rights. Over time the Upper Basin became nervous that if they did not do something to capture and retain their portion of the Colorado River, then California would eventually establish a de facto right to the water,” Sturgeon wrote in an email to the Star.

“Did politicians believe in all the booster literature that talked about visions of massive industrial development in the Upper Basin that would benefit from the water that the (river storage project) would capture? My guess is that they did believe it to at least some extent, but it would probably be more accurate to say that they couldn't envision a future for the region without access to Colorado River water, that California represented a threat to that water, and therefore they needed to take steps to eliminate that threat.

“In other words, the first priority was controlling the water. Once that was done, then development could proceed,” wrote Sturgeon.

Construction 'inevitable'

Author and retired water manager Eric Kuhn has a different take.

In 2019, Kuhn and University of New Mexico water researcher John Fleck co-authored a book outlining how the river’s dams and other water projects had been developed despite century-old warnings from scientists that the river doesn’t contain nearly the amount of water allocated to the basins by the 1922 compact.

For their book, “Science Be Damned,” they extensively researched the history of how federal officials and Upper Basin water leaders developed a rationale for building Glen Canyon Dam and the rest of the storage project.

Through the 1930s and early 1940s, Reclamation prepared a detailed report, outlining the type of water developments that would be needed for the Upper Basin to have adequate water storage for its own use, and to be sure of satisfying the bureau's 1922 compact obligations for water deliveries.

“The bureau had many meetings with the states while they prepared this report. With the success of Hoover, there was a lot of support within the bureau, the Interior Department, and all of the states, with the possible exception of California, for another big dam and Glen Canyon was the obvious choice,” Kuhn told the Star.

“When the different state and bureau hydrologists did their studies, they came up with similar answers. The Upper Basin needed about 30 million acre-feet of storage upstream of Lee Ferry to meet their compact commitments,” said Kuhn, former general manager of the Colorado River Water Conservation District in Glenwood Springs, Colo.

Besides the water storage, the Upper Basin needed electricity from the turbines of Glen Canyon Dam and the other project dams to subsidize farms that would benefit from the irrigation works generated by the Colorado River Storage Project, Kuhn and Fleck wrote in their book.

“Glen Canyon Dam was the linchpin,” Kuhn and Fleck added. “Its storage capacity would provide most of the holdover storage, and its hydroelectric power would provide the subsidies.”

Kuhn acknowledged that the idea of “'keeping California and Arizona from taking all our water' made great politics in the Upper Basin, and today it still does.”

But while politics provided the emotional argument for the dam, “I believe that even without the politics, the 1922 Compact provision requiring the Upper Basin to not deplete flows below 75 million acre-feet every 10 years made the authorization and construction of Glen Canyon Dam inevitable,” Kuhn said.

Broad congressional support

Testimony from a 1955 Senate subcommittee hearing on the Colorado River Storage Project showed both sides of the case.

Upper Basin senators expressed deeply felt fears that if the dam and other Upper Basin projects weren’t built, all the river water, including their share, would keep flowing into the Lower Basin. Then, the water would be either sucked up by the much more rapid development in Lower Basin states, or be “wasted” — running unused through then-lush, now mostly parched Colorado River Delta into the Gulf of California.

At the same time, many California officials were concerned that if the Upper Basin projects were built, they eventually would use enough water that there wouldn’t be enough left for Lower Basin states to grab their entire share, or that California would lose access to extra water it was using beyond its legally guaranteed supply.

Because California had first crack on development of the river with completion of Hoover and Parker dams in the Lower Colorado River Basin, “they now have nearly three times as much of the Colorado waters as the Upper Basin,” testified Utah Sen. Wallace Bennett, a leading proponent of the dam and the entire river storage project.

Due to the river’s boom and bust flow cycles, Bureau of Reclamation studies showed that without enough dam space to store surplus waters in wet years, “only about 60% of the water allocated to the Upper Basin could be used,” Reclamation Commissioner Wilbur Dexheimer testified.

Bureau officials also testified that the other project dams would be able to furnish water for urban growth, for farming, particularly feed crops for cattle, and for extraction of oil, copper, uranium, phosphate, coal and other minerals.

The river storage project ultimately passed both houses of Congress by wide margins.

Environmentalists gave the dam a pass

Environmentalists and other conservationists, who stopped two other dams proposed for the storage project in Dinosaur National Monument at the Utah-Colorado border, gave a free pass to Glen Canyon Dam.

That was partly because it didn’t lie in a national park or monument, and partly because they didn’t want to be seen as opponents of all water development.

That was an act of omission that the Sierra Club’s David Brower would regret for the rest of his life.

He recalled decades later that he always felt he could have stopped it. But in 1956 the Sierra Club’s board of directors instructed him, as the club’s executive director, not to oppose Glen Canyon Dam because Congress had killed the other dams.

“Instead of flying home immediately and calling for a special meeting, I just sat in Washington and watched the mayhem proceed,” Brower wrote in Sierra Club magazine in 1997, three years before dying at age 88.

As the Glen Canyon Institute’s Ingebretsen walked down the Subway section of Glen Canyon in May, he recalled that back in 1996, he’d asked Brower why he didn’t fight the dam.

“Brower said to me he didn’t know why he didn’t, and that ‘I will wear sackcloth and ashes for the rest of my life for not stopping that project,’” said Ingebretsen. Brower used that Old Testament phrase several times in his writings and speeches — it symbolizes mourning and repentance.

Not long after the dam was finished, Brower elaborated on his regrets in a lavishly illustrated, Sierra Club coffee table book about the canyon, titled, “The Place No One Knew.” It contained more than 70 photos of the canyon by renowned nature photographer Elliott Porter.

In the foreword, Brower wrote: "Glen Canyon died in 1963 and I was partly responsible for its needless death. So were you.

“Neither you nor I, nor anyone else, knew it well enough to insist that at all costs it should endure. When we began to find out it was too late.”

Making the wild river 'a servant to man's will'

A decade later, with a slowly filling Lake Powell drawing multitudes of houseboats, ski boats and fishers, Reclamation commissioner Dominy fought back, in a 36-page, federally financed pamphlet, “Lake Powell: Jewel of the Colorado.”

Dominy oversaw most of the dam’s construction work. After leaving the bureau in 1969, he remained a vocal advocate for big dams in general and Glen Canyon in particular for the rest of his life, and died in 2010 at age 100.

“Man has flung down a giant barrier in the path of the turbulent Colorado in Arizona. It has tamed the wild river — made it a servant to man’s will,” said his pamphlet, published in 1965, two years after the Sierra Club book.

Dominy repeated his humans-first theme at the booklet’s conclusion, in pitching to build two more dams within the Grand Canyon.

He wanted them to generate electricity that would raise cash to build more canals to import more water into the Southwest deserts, to augment the soon-to-be authorized Central Arizona Project. Proposals for those dams were eventually killed, after generating massive environmental protests.

“There is a natural order in our universe,” Dominy wrote. “God created both Nature and Man. And Man serves God. But Nature serves Man.

“Man cannot improve upon Nature. But — as he has since before dawn of history — Man must continue to adapt Nature to his needs. Still, that process of adapting must preserve, in balance — the whole natural heritage that is his.”

The booklet was replete with full-color photos of water skiers, power boaters and fishers plying their skills on the lake. Other photos showed the formerly muddy red river’s often raging waters now still and clear-blue, reflecting sunlight’s glare and flanked by luscious red rock canyon walls.

“Once in a blue moon, we come upon almost unbelievable beauty. Such was my reaction at the first sight of Lake Powell and its setting of incomparable grandeur,” wrote then-Interior Secretary Stewart Udall in a forward to the pamphlet.

Udall voted to authorize the dam’s construction as an Arizona congressman and in 1963 spurned Brower’s 11th-hour request not to close the dam’s gates. He recanted that support after leaving office.

But in this pamphlet, he hailed President Lyndon B. Johnson and his wife Lady Bird for having “challenged us with an exciting new concept of conservation: creating new beauty to amplify the beauty which is our heritage, as well as creation of more places for outdoor recreation. In this magnificent lake, we have made such accomplishments.”

Dominy promised that once Powell and the other Colorado River Storage Project reservoirs were filled with “surplus waters” from wet years, “users of Colorado River water will be freed from disruptive cycles of drought. The reservoirs will hold sufficient water for four years of committed needs — regardless of inflow.

“When the system is complete, damaging floods — large or small — will be impossible,” Dominy added.

In a dig at critics upset at seeing Glen Canyon drowned, Dominy led his pamphlet with a poem, credited to a Gordon Michelle:

"Dear God, did you cast down

"Two hundred miles of canyon

"And mark 'For poets only?'

"Multitudes hunger

"For a lake in the sun"

Dominy also wrote:

"Built of rock and cement and sweat and skill, Glen Canyon Dam stands as a monument to the talent of its builders — and to reaffirmation of the pioneering spirit that is America. The manmade rock of the dam has become one with the living rock of the canyon,” he wrote.

“It will endure as long as time endures.”

Recently, the Star asked bureau spokeswoman Becki Bryant how relevant the agency’s officials believe Dominy’s sentiments are today.

“No comment,” Bryant replied in an email.

