 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities ID woman killed in diving accident

Authorities ID woman killed in diving accident

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake McDonald

Lake McDonald is relatively calm on Tuesday, May 5, as seen via this Glacier National Park webcam.

 Glacier NP

Glacier National Park officials on Wednesday identified the woman who died in a scuba diving accident in the park on Sunday as Linnea Rose Mills, of Missoula. She was 18. 

Details of how the dive resulted in Mills' death have yet to be released pending the outcome of the investigation, according to a press release from park officials.

Mills was part of a scuba diving group that began their dive near the Lake McDonald Lodge dock on Nov. 1 around 4 p.m. At approximately 5:50 p.m., a park ranger responded to a report of a scuba diving accident at the lake, according to the release.

Mills was declared dead after resuscitation efforts by members of the diving group and first responders were unsuccessful. 

The A.L.E.R.T. helicopter, Flathead County Sheriff's Office and Dive Team and Three Rivers Ambulance all assisted in the rescue attempt.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Billings COVID-19 patient goes home after two-month hospitalization

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News