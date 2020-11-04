Authorities ID woman killed in diving accident

Glacier National Park officials on Wednesday identified the woman who died in a scuba diving accident in the park on Sunday as Linnea Rose Mills, of Missoula. She was 18.

Details of how the dive resulted in Mills' death have yet to be released pending the outcome of the investigation, according to a press release from park officials.

Mills was part of a scuba diving group that began their dive near the Lake McDonald Lodge dock on Nov. 1 around 4 p.m. At approximately 5:50 p.m., a park ranger responded to a report of a scuba diving accident at the lake, according to the release.

Mills was declared dead after resuscitation efforts by members of the diving group and first responders were unsuccessful.

The A.L.E.R.T. helicopter, Flathead County Sheriff's Office and Dive Team and Three Rivers Ambulance all assisted in the rescue attempt.

