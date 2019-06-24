Three people died in a two-vehicle collision Monday on U.S. 93 north of Missoula.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Miller said the accident took place around 7:15 a.m. near mile marker 42, between St. Ignatius and Ronan. He said a northbound Lincoln Town Car struck a guard rail on the right side of the roadway, causing it to veer into the southbound lane. It was struck by an oncoming Chrysler 300.
Miller said the two people in the Town Car and the lone person in the Chrysler were declared dead at the scene. The highway was reopened by noon. The names of the three victims had not been released as of Monday afternoon.
The Associated Press contributed to this story