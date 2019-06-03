Two "food-conditioned" bears were killed in the Flathead last week.
One was a grizzly bear near Kalispell, euthanized by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks last Thursday; the second, a black bear near Glacier National Park's Lake McDonald Lodge.
In a Monday press release, the agency explained that the 3-year-old, 195-pound male was “food conditioned,” and had repeatedly broken into chicken coops, unsecured garbage and bird feeders northwest of Kalispell, killing several chickens in the process.
“FWP determined the animal was food conditioned, posing a serious risk to public safety and the animal,” the agency stated. After capturing the bear May 30 and consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, it euthanized the animal.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has euthanized four grizzly bears this spring. Two of the others were killed after cattle depredations in the Helmville and Sun River valleys. Another was after the bear repeatedly attempted to access grain in the Blackfoot Valley.
The agency advises residents to remove or secure food attractants like garbage, bird feeders and bird seed, and to secure chicken and livestock behind electric fencing or inside a shed with a door.
The other bear was a 9-year-old male black bear near Glacier National Park's Lake McDonald Lodge. He was first reported eating horse feed in the area May 24, and returned over the next few days, causing some property damage and "exhibiting little fear of humans or horses."
Rangers spent more than a week trying to steer the bear back to wild areas and natural food sources. But ultimately, it was euthanized in keeping with the park's Bear Management Plan.
For more information about bear safety in Glacier National Park, visit http://www.nps.gov/glac/naturescience/bears.htm.
To report grizzly bear activity in the greater Flathead Valley, call FWP wildlife management specialists at 406-250-1265. To report bear activity in the Cabinet-Yaak area, call 406-291-1320.