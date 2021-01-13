Bears like baths, too

What mother doesn’t love a bath after a hot day with the kids?

Even grizzly bear sows seek out a soak, especially when nursing cubs of the year. A new study by University of Idaho graduate student Savannah Rogers and Associate Professor of Wildlife Sciences Ryan Long documented the bears’ use of ponds and pools in Yellowstone National Park.

“We found that the use of ‘bathtubs’ by female bears to cool could help them overcome constraints on activity and milk production imposed by heat, even in a warmer climate,” Rogers said. Those “bathtubs” include natural depressions containing water that are deeper than the wallows commonly used by ungulates such as elk. Bears appear to prefer watering holes where they can fully submerge.

Their study was published in "Functional Ecology," a journal of the British Ecological Society, and involved a collaborative team of researchers from the U of I, Washington State University, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and U.S. Geological Survey. It looked at how the risk of heat stress from a warming climate might affect milk production in grizzly bears. It also investigated how bears respond, including their use of soaking pools.