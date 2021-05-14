Biologists ask Interior to relist wolves

A nationwide collection of biologists has called on the U.S. Department of Interior to restore Endangered Species Act protection to gray wolves, in light of recent state actions against the animals.

The 115 signers include at least eight in Montana, including former U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service gray wolf deputy recovery coordinator Joe Fontaine and Carter Niemeyer, who led wolf trapping and control operations in Montana for 26 years. Natural history scientists and authors Doug Chadwick and Cristina Eisenberg of Montana are also on the list. Michigan Technological University distinguished professor John Vucetich and Ohio State University professor Jeremy Bruskotter led the effort.

“Some argue against reinstating federal protection on the grounds that doing so would unleash broad backlash in the form of eroding support for the ESA among American citizens,” the scientists wrote to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and FWS Principal Deputy Director Martha Williams. “However, scientific evidence indicates that Americans’ support for the ESA is strong, has remained strong over time, and is not reduced when the ESA is implemented. Overall, the best-available science indicates that the American public expects the Service to lead us toward wolf recovery.”