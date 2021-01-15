Bison range officially transferred to CSKT

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CSKT spokesman Robert McDonald said the public would see little change on the 18,800-acre wildlife refuge covering Red Sleep Mountain south of Pablo. The Tribal Council agreed to continue following a conservation plan developed by FWS that controls how the refuge is managed for wildlife and the public.

“The Fish and Wildlife Service is still in place,” McDonald said on Friday. “The Tribal Council is in regular contact with them, and we’re working on an agreement for how things will progress and operate in the future. There are a lot of questions about staffing, positions, what should be added or remain – things like maintenance crews, biologists, people in the gift shop,and cultural interpretation. We’re in the early process of hashing out how it’s going to go.”

McDonald said that will take two years or less, but the mission of the refuge to be a publicly accessible landscape focused on the preservation of wild bison would not change.

On Thursday, CSKT officials announced they were replacing federal regulations governing hunting, fishing and recreation on the refuge with an essentially identical set of rules authorized by the Tribes. The transfer of ownership automatically repealed the federal regulations, according to the Department of Interior.