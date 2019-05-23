STEVENSVILLE — Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer, injured in a March shooting in Missoula County, arrived home from the hospital this week to a house that had been remodeled to accommodate his new reality.
“He had a big smile when he arrived at his home,” Bitterroot-based Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott Bennett said Thursday. “It was clear that he was happy to be back home with his family.”
After spending weeks in a Utah hospital after being shot three times in a late-night ambush that killed a man and wounded a mother and son, Palmer received a hero’s welcome Wednesday to the Bitterroot Valley and his Stevensville home.
Bennett said Palmer was able to walk the last few steps to his home, with the aid of a cane.
Waving flags and welcome home signs, hundreds lined the route from Missoula to Stevensville to offer Palmer their support, including the entire student bodies of Florence-Carlton and Lolo schools.
Bennett was certain the outpouring of support meant a lot to his fellow trooper.
“I’m sure that it made a big difference for Wade,” Bennett said Thursday. “He was sitting upright and he was alert. He saw all the people along the way. I think the Palmer family really appreciated all of that.”
Over the past couple of months, members of the Stevensville community joined forces with law enforcement volunteers to partially remodel the Palmer home to make it easier for him to move around during his recovery.
“Individuals pooled their resources to put in new flooring in the house and make other improvements,” Bennett said. “It’s been great to see so many people pull together and do whatever they can to help this family.
“People have volunteered to mow their lawn. They’ve volunteered to take care of any kind of house maintenance that might come up. They’ve offered to give them rides anywhere they might need to go,” Bennett said. “It’s been a great example of a small community coming together and volunteering to help out what needs the Palmers might have over the next few months.”
While the community is ready to step forward, Bennett asked that they also give the Palmers some space.
“The family has requested some privacy at this point in Wade’s recovery,” he said. “They would like to have some peace and quiet. We know that everyone’s intentions are good, but we’re also requesting that they allow them to be together as a family.”
Stevensville Police Chief James Marble said it’s been wonderful to see the outpouring of support for the Palmer family.
Marble helped organize Palmer’s Stevensville homecoming.
After reaching out to the community for help through the police department’s Facebook page, Marble said he was overwhelmed by the response.
“I went to bed that night and by the time I got up the next morning it (the post) had reached over 23,000 people,” he said. “I think there definitely would have been even more people there Wednesday if it had not happened in the middle of the day while people were still at work.
“We had law enforcement from all over come to show support,” Marble said. “There were representatives from the Forest Service, the BLM, probation office and parole, fire department and EMS. Ravalli Electric was even there with a huge flag.
“Everyone who could come, did,” he said.