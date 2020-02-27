Blackfeet law enforcement searching for woman

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services on Wednesday asked for the public's help in locating a 36-year-old woman who may be in the Missoula or Great Falls area.

Tiffany Gail Bremner was last seen on Feb. 20, according to a Facebook post from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services late Wednesday that issued the "attempting to locate" notice.

She was last seen wearing a long green coat, black sweats, black muck boots and a white T-shirt, according to the post.

Bremner stands approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 119 pounds. She has orange and blonde hair, and brown eyes, law enforcement said.

Anyone with information regarding Bremner's whereabouts is asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services' dispatch at 406-338-4000.

