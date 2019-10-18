Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services has posted an alert seeking information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl last seen Wednesday.
Autumn Wagner is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red sweater and a blue jacket, according to the alert posted on Facebook Friday afternoon.
She may be with her noncustodial mother, Rolanda Fish, it said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000