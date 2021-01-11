BNSF seeks take permit for railway bears

A proposed plan to prevent grizzly bears from dying on train tracks has bear advocates pulled in two directions.
On one hand, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s announcement on Monday that BNSF Railway has released its plan for public review comes after 15 years of lawsuit threats to protect grizzlies along the southern border of Glacier National Park. The problem drew intense attention in the late 1980s after a series of grain-train wrecks created a huge food source for bears, many of which subsequently died in train and car collisions.
On the other, FWS intends to hold the review under a Categorical Exclusion – a recently expanded policy that allows federal agencies to make big decisions without completing an Environmental Impact Statement or even a less-complicated Environmental Assessment. That means little analysis would be done to see if the plan actually improves matters for grizzlies, which have been listed as a threatened species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act since 1975.
“We are proud to be formalizing this Habitat Conservation Plan with BNSF Railway to help minimize impacts to grizzly bears and to foster shared conservation efforts,” FWS Montana Project Leader Jodi Bush wrote in an email on Monday. “We also thank our partners at the Blackfeet Nation Fish & Wildlife Department; Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks; Glacier National Park; and the U.S. Forest Service for their years of committed assistance and continued partnership.”
The plan, which gets published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, would give BNSF in incidental take permit to kill about 18 grizzly bears due to train operations over the next seven years. The permit covers 207 miles of track between Trego and Shelby, which includes the entire southern border of Glacier.
In return, BNSF has produced a habitat conservation plan intended to reduce railway-related bear deaths. That includes a rapid-response team to clear tracks of any spilled grain, animal carcasses or other attractants that might draw in bears; increased inspections of grain hopper cars for leaks; adjusting train travel times to avoid twilight hours when bears often feed; and putting lights and whistles on trestles where bears can’t easily escape.
In 2019, trains were responsible for the deaths of eight grizzlies on that stretch of track. In one incident, a train hit and killed a cow, which then attracted five grizzlies to feed on the carcass. Two died in train collisions and three more were killed by Highway 2 motorists near the tracks.
“Tomorrow we will get only the plan and the FWS rationale for excluding that plan from a robust public analysis,” said Pete Frost, an attorney for Western Environmental Law Center which has spent years demanding railway safety improvements for bears. “It came as a surprise that the service would also exclude from NEPA analysis its decision whether to issue an incidental take permit.”
The National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, directs land management agencies how to assess the environmental impacts of big decisions affecting wildlife or natural resources. It also provides an extensive public participation process to assess those decisions and consider alternatives.
Those analyses can take months or years. That time and the complexity of the process have triggered numerous attempts at reform from critics. One of the most common is the categorical exclusion, which allows an agency to skip NEPA work if “the project does not have a significant effect on the human environment,” according to FWS.
“In other words, they prepared nothing in terms of a meaningful environmental-review document,” said Keith Hammer of the Swan View Coalition. “What they’re saying is we’re going to allow the railroad to kill bears, but we’re not going to take a hard look at the impact of how many bears we let them kill.”
Permit supporters counter that lots of work has gone into finding ways of reducing train-bear incidents.
“The Habitat Conservation Plan represents years of local conservation collaboration among BNSF Railway, public agencies, tribes and local communities across northwest Montana,” Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Regional Manager Jim Williams wrote in an email. “This plan will commit important funding that increases resources for on-the-ground conservation work.”
BNSF Environmental Vice President Jim Lovenburg called the permit “an important milestone in BNSF Railway’s longstanding efforts to minimize impacts to grizzly bears from train operations in northwest Montana.” That includes funding for personnel, equipment and education to reduce human-bear conflicts, which Lovenburg said would be directed at the Blackfeet Nation (which borders Glacier) and Montana FWP.
The proposed incidental take permit, habitat conservation plan and associated NEPA documentation can be found in the U.S. Interior Department’s online Reading Room and will publish in the Federal Register on Tuesday. That starts a 30-day public comment period.
Comments may be submitted electronically on www.regulations.gov by searching Docket Number: FWS–R6–ES–2019–0010. To submit comments by hard copy mail, or hand-deliver to: Public Comments Processing, Attn: Docket No. FWS–R6–ES–2019–0010, Division of Policy, Performance, and Management; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; 5275 Leesburg Pike, ABHC-PPM; Falls Church, VA 22041-3803.