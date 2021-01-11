BNSF seeks take permit for railway bears

The plan, which gets published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, would give BNSF in incidental take permit to kill about 18 grizzly bears due to train operations over the next seven years. The permit covers 207 miles of track between Trego and Shelby, which includes the entire southern border of Glacier.

In return, BNSF has produced a habitat conservation plan intended to reduce railway-related bear deaths. That includes a rapid-response team to clear tracks of any spilled grain, animal carcasses or other attractants that might draw in bears; increased inspections of grain hopper cars for leaks; adjusting train travel times to avoid twilight hours when bears often feed; and putting lights and whistles on trestles where bears can’t easily escape.

In 2019, trains were responsible for the deaths of eight grizzlies on that stretch of track. In one incident, a train hit and killed a cow, which then attracted five grizzlies to feed on the carcass. Two died in train collisions and three more were killed by Highway 2 motorists near the tracks.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}