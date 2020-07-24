Body of Ronan man recovered from Flathead River

POLSON — The body of a Ronan man has been recovered from the Flathead River in northwestern Montana five days after he was swept away while he and a friend were cliff jumping, Lake County officials said.
The body of Dayton Conrad, 21, was recovered at about 11 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff Don Bell said Friday.
Conrad and a friend were jumping into the water from Buffalo Cliffs west of Polson last Saturday when Conrad was swept under water by the current.
