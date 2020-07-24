Body of Ronan man recovered from Flathead River

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

POLSON — The body of a Ronan man has been recovered from the Flathead River in northwestern Montana five days after he was swept away while he and a friend were cliff jumping, Lake County officials said.

The body of Dayton Conrad, 21, was recovered at about 11 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff Don Bell said Friday.

Conrad and a friend were jumping into the water from Buffalo Cliffs west of Polson last Saturday when Conrad was swept under water by the current.

