Body of Ronan man recovered from Flathead River

POLSON — The body of a Ronan man has been recovered from the Flathead River in northwestern Montana five days after he was swept away while he and a friend were cliff jumping, Lake County officials said.

The body of Dayton Conrad, 21, was recovered at about 11 p.m. Thursday, Sheriff Don Bell said Friday.

Conrad and a friend were jumping into the water from Buffalo Cliffs west of Polson last Saturday when Conrad was swept under water by the current.

