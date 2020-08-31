 Skip to main content
Bow hunter killed by elk that charged him
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Authorities say a bow hunter was killed when an elk he had wounded charged at him and gored him in the neck with its antlers.

Oregon State Police say 66-year-old Mark David of Hillsboro, Oregon, was archery hunting Saturday on private property in in Tillamook when he wounded a bull elk, but wasn't able to find it before dark.

KOIN reports that on Sunday morning, David and the landowner searched for the bull and wounded it with a bow when they found it. However, it charged David and gored him in the neck with its antlers.

The landowner tried to help David but he succumbed to his injuries. The elk was killed and the meat was donated to the Tillamook County Jail following the investigation.

