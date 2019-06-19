ST. IGNATIUS — Lake County has started to install a bridge alongside a federally-protected bird species’ nest.
A short wooden bridge carries Mission Creek Road over a stream near the base of the Mission Mountains. Last month, local birdwatcher Eugene Beckes spotted American dippers flitting in and out from underneath. Although small and drab, dippers can dive far below the surface in search of food, drawing Beckes’ attention. He found that the birds had built a nest near the bridge’s midpoint and were caring for chicks.
Their abode’s days are numbered. The aging structure is slated for replacement this year, and Beckes secured a commitment from the county that they would wait until the chicks had “fledged,” or left the nest, before demolishing the bridge.
In the meantime, however, the county is putting in a temporary detour bridge alongside it. Beckes fears the construction will disrupt the dippers despite an earlier prediction from Lake County roads supervisor Jay Garrick that this project wouldn’t bother the birds any more than traffic on the existing bridge.
“They cleared ground this morning,” Beckes said Tuesday. Plants and topsoil had been scraped off the approaches to the new bridge. “As chaos goes, this was quite chaotic.”
He’s concerned that too much noise would prompt the parents to flee, abandoning the chicks in the nest and potentially requiring them to be rehabilitated.
Montana law makes it a crime “to take or destroy the nest or eggs of a wild bird.” Though not endangered or threatened, American dippers are covered by the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. That law, passed in 1918 and repeatedly revised, requires a permit to “pursue, hunt, take, capture, kill, attempt to take, capture or kill” any protected bird.
In an email, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Public Affairs Officer Steve Segin wrote that “construction activity in close proximity to a nest does not in and of itself violate the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA). (But) if there was an intentional wounding, killing or attempt to kill or wound a MBTA protected species, the MBTA would likely be violated.”
This law’s status has been in flux recently. Since the 1970s, federal prosecutors have brought charges against companies whose activities unintentionally killed birds. But in 2017, the Trump administration restricted it to “direct and affirmative purposeful actions” against birds. Since then, the Fish and Wildlife Service has declined to enforce the act against firms whose actions caused “incidental takes” of birds, according to an April report by the Center for Investigative Reporting.
Lake County Road Supervisor Garrick did not reply to a request for comment Wednesday on whether they had consulted with the agency. And at press time, no visible harm had come to the birds. In an email Wednesday afternoon, Beckes wrote, “The Dipper is still back-and-forth, feeding the chicks.”