Building housing antiques at Montana museum catches fire

POLSON — A fire destroyed a barn that housed antiques on the campus of a history museum in Polson on Friday morning, owner Gil Mangels said.

The fire at the Miracle of America Museum was reported just before 8 a.m., dispatchers said.

The fire destroyed the barn and another outbuilding, Mangels told KERR-AM. The barn contained priceless antiques that hadn't been displayed at the museum yet, Mangels said.

The 40-building eclectic museum houses military artifacts, motorcycles, boats, classic cars, old agricultural and industrial equipment along with artwork, a 1912 schoolhouse and a sod-roofed cabin.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The rest of the museum will continue to be open, Mangels said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0