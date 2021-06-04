 Skip to main content
Building housing antiques at Montana museum catches fire
POLSON

POLSON — A fire destroyed a barn that housed antiques on the campus of a history museum in Polson on Friday morning, owner Gil Mangels said.

The fire at the Miracle of America Museum was reported just before 8 a.m., dispatchers said.

The fire destroyed the barn and another outbuilding, Mangels told KERR-AM. The barn contained priceless antiques that hadn't been displayed at the museum yet, Mangels said.

The 40-building eclectic museum houses military artifacts, motorcycles, boats, classic cars, old agricultural and industrial equipment along with artwork, a 1912 schoolhouse and a sod-roofed cabin.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The rest of the museum will continue to be open, Mangels said.

