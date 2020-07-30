Bullock staffer fired after offensive tweets surface

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An aide to Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's senate campaign was fired Thursday after a history of racist, sexist and homophobic tweets surfaced.

Evan McCullers, who joined the Bullock campaign in June as deputy press secretary, sent a series of offensive tweets between 2012 and 2014, when he was in high school and college.

“The tweets are inappropriate and do not reflect Montana values. When we learned about them, he was let go,” said Olivia Bercow, the campaign's communications director, in a statement.

The tweets included derogatory language about Black people, women, homosexuality.

In one tweet, he called women “manure,” and he used flippant language about rape in a different one. In another tweet, he said he was scared by the statue of a Black boy in a neighbor’s yard.

According to his LinkedIn account, McCullers completed high school in 2013, making him a teenager at the time the tweets were written.

In a statement released by the campaign, McCullers apologized for his tweets, calling them “vile, inappropriate and unacceptable.”