California's wildfires already erratic; worst may be ahead

"It wasn't a slow deal," Hawkins said. "When you see one of those develop that fast in heavy timber and already see another dozen fires in California running crazy it doesn't take much to light your lightbulb or ring your bell."

Ten of the state's largest and 13 of the most destructive wildfires in the top 20 have burned in the last four years.

The largest of those fires, the August Complex, a group of lightning-sparked blazes that merged, began a year ago this week. The deadliest and most destructive, the Camp fire, killed 85 and destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings in November 2018.

In the past, forest fires have been dominant in late summer and fires in the fall have burned in chaparral and woodlands, driven by powerful dry winds created by high pressure over the Great Basin, said Malcolm North, a researcher with the U.S. Forest Service.

The offshore winds, known as Diablos in Northern California and Santa Anas in Southern California, usually have powered some of the worst blazes as they sap vegetation of moisture and pick up speed as they squeeze through mountain passes and canyons, becoming warmer and even drier.