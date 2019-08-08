{{featured_button_text}}

WEST GLACIER — A 64-year-old Canadian man who drowned in a small lake at Glacier National Park in Montana has been identified as Wales Wai Ming Poon, of Edmonton, Alberta.

The National Park Service says the victim was visiting Glacier with family when he drowned in Pray Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

A remote-operated vehicle found his body 30 feet (9 meters) below the surface on Wednesday.

Witnesses reported that it appeared the victim may have gone into the lake to retrieve a dog, which was later found dead.

