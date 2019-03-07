POLSON — The 2020 census is approaching and Montana’s stake in this count is high.
“Whatever the count is in Montana, those are the numbers that we live with in the state for the next 10 years,” said Karen Veit Murphy, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, in a Wednesday meeting with the Lake County Commissioners.
The decennial count determines how U.S. congressional seats are allocated, and how hundreds of billions of federal grant dollars get distributed over the next decade. Amid concerns about preparations for next year’s count, both the state and federal governments are looking to localities to help count everyone.
“We all pay our federal taxes, and if we don’t claim the allotment that’s due to us, it’s just going to be distributed elsewhere,” Veit Murphy said at Wednesday’s meeting.
That’s what happened in the 2000 Census, which an audit found had undercounted Montana’s population by 14,390 residents, and led to $21.3 million in lost federal funds over the next decade. (The 2010 census was much more accurate, but involved a slight overcount, according to a presentation by the state’s Census and Economic Information Center).
Montana could also lose out on representation if not all its residents are counted. It’s the most populous, and — in the Lower 48 states — the largest congressional district, and fell short of a second seat by about 10,000 residents in 2010, according to the center.
Veit Murphy and three other Census Bureau partnership specialists are preparing for the count, which is expected to start in February 2020 with “Group Quarters Operations” for communal living situations such as prisons, college dorms and nursing homes. The self-response period will run from March to July, and will enable residents to answer the Census’s 10 to 12 questions via paper form, Internet or telephone. Staffers will spend the spring and summer following up with non-respondents.
The Census Bureau expects the work to create 700 census jobs in Montana. Completing the work here poses unique challenges. Veit Murphy predicted that the state’s vast distances and limited broadband coverage could make many communities hard to reach. In 2010, census staffers had to use snowmobiles to reach more remote areas.
Complete Count Committees, formed by state, local and tribal governments, are meant to facilitate this work by spreading awareness about the census and encouraging residents to respond, using community leaders' familiarity with their areas. “It’s basically outreach,” Veit Murphy told the commissioners, “It’s basically, you know, ‘At the Cherry Festival, can we set up a table where we just have census paraphernalia?'”
She and the commissioners may soon discuss the topic further. A complete count committee has already been formed at the state level, chaired by Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney. Mary Craigle, bureau chief of Montana’s Census and Economic Information Center, said 17 of these groups have already been set up around Montana, with a goal of setting up 70. As of now, any funding they receive comes from the local level, Craigle said.
The state and Census Bureau’s efforts to set up these groups comes amid concerns about readiness for the 2020 census. The Trump administration’s attempt to include a question about citizenship has prompted a legal battle. Separately, in 2017 the Government Accountability Office listed the entire census as “high risk,” citing rising costs and the need to properly test and secure new technologies. It has noted improvement since that initial report, but the governor’s office remains concerned.
In its budget request, the Bullock administration requested $100,000 for census marketing material, citing concern about staffing and funding reductions at the Census Bureau. “It’s critical that we get that funding,” Craigle said. In her view, the state is further along in its preparations than it was at this point prior to the 2010 census, but “from a federal standpoint we’re quite far behind.”
“I really hope that Montanans recognize how important this is to their communities,” she said.
For more information about the 2020 census in Montana, visit census.mt.gov.