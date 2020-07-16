Charges: Man awaiting virus test results shoots at group

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho. — A Montana man awaiting COVID-19 test results fired at a group of people, hurting 2, after he was tossed from a bar in Coeur d'Alene Saturday, according to court records.

Austin Sherper, 24, of Whitefish, was arrested Sunday following a standoff with a SWAT unit, court documents said. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, The Spokesman-Review reported.

Police responded to the alley behind a bar around 9 p.m. Saturday and found Zachary Lyons with gunshot wounds. Lyons and his wife, Kayla, who was hit in the face with shrapnel, were taken to a hospital, court documents said. Both have since been released.

Sherper had been kicked out of a bar and then left the area, threatening a group on his way out, court records said. A witness said Sherper returned, drove his truck into the alley and fired at several people who tried to hide, according to court records.

A friend told officers where Sherper was staying, documents said. Arriving police say they saw a man matching Sherper's description run into the house.

A standoff that lasted several hours ended in his arrest without incident, records said.