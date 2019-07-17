An 84-year-old man was killed in a car accident near Charlo on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
According to a press release Wednesday from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the accident took place shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Logan and West Post Creek Roads south of Charlo.
Two vehicles, a Honda Accord and an off-road utility task vehicle (UTV) were involved. John Wesley Marshall Gardner, 84, of Charlo, was in the latter vehicle. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.
The Montana Highway Patrol is currently investigating the details of the accident. The Accord driver's name has not been released, and no charges had been filed late Wednesday afternoon.