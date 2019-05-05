The Western Montana Chess Championship will be held Saturday, May 11, at the Thunderbird Motel, 1009 E. Broadway.
Registration will be from 12:10 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the first round beginning at 1 p.m. Entry fees are $15 for adults and $5 for juniors and first-time tournament entrants for early registration. Fees are $5 more if paid at the door. You must be at the door by 12:40 or lose your fee.
Format is four games of game 30 Swiss (four games guaranteed); not rated. If you do not have a regulation chess set, one will be provided.
To enter, either mail your entry to Greg Nowak by May 8, to P.O. Box 8572, Missoula, MT 59807, or stop by Liquid Planet, 223 N. Higgins Ave., from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday or Thursday.